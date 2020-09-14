Scottish Premiership: No test events this weekend, say Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Scottish Premiership clubs have been told there will be no trial events with fans this weekend, Aberdeen have said.
The Pittodrie club were one of two top-flight sides to welcome 300 spectators on Saturday, along with Ross County.
Those were the first Scottish football matches with supporters since March.
However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last Thursday that plans to allow fans back into stadia more widely had been pushed back, albeit she did say test events would be considered.
