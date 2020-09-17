Megan Connolly has won 23 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Megan Connolly says the Republic of Ireland have to believe that they can get a result against Germany in Saturday's Euro 2021 qualifier.

The Republic top Group I after four wins and a draw.

However favourites Germany have scored 31 goals while conceding none in their four games so far.

"Everyone has that belief that we want to get a result, make everyone proud and come away with something," said the Brighton midfielder.

"There's no belief that we're going to go out there and let the German's walk all over us - that's not on anyone's mind. I think if that was on anyone's minds, they wouldn't be here."

Connolly has praised the impact of new coach Vera Pauw, who was named as manager last September and is yet to lose as Republic boss.

"I think Vera has brought together a squad that has the ability to bring as much as we can to try and get the result," added the 23-year-old.

"That's the first thing you have to do, you have to believe. You can't go into a game against the Germans and just hope for the best, you have to go in there and have some bit about you and some bit behind you," she said.

Anything can happen

Connolly, who signed a professional contract with Brighton last year, has had an impressive start to the new Women's Super League season.

She scored in her side's opening 2-0 win over Birmingham before being part of the squad who pulled off a shock 0-0 draw away at Manchester City in their second fixture. Experience that she can no doubt pull on against a formidable German side.

"You look at the quality of the Germans, you see the quality of their individual players, you know their past results and you know how good they are," Connolly said.

Megan Connolly has starred for Brighton in the WSL

She added: "Realistically it's going to be a tough one, they're going to maybe have most of the possessions, so we're probably going to have to do the defensive job as best we can. But when we do get possession, we're going to have to try and play our game, try to move and try to play and not just panic when we get it.

"Once you're in the game, anything can happen. You can plan up to the game, but when you're in the game, after 10 or 15 minutes, it can be going any way and you just have to feel the game really.

"If it's a case that it's back to the walls, we will try and hold it as much as we can and if we get an opportunity, we take it."

Following the Germany test, the Republic will have a home meeting with Ukraine, before facing the Germans again in their last game of the campaign.