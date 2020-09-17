Frank Lampard's new-look Chelsea team will provide a tough early-season test for defending champions Liverpool, says former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson.

The Blues host Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday, in this weekend's biggest game.

"Chelsea's attack will stretch Liverpool," Lawrenson said. "They gave the Reds some good games last season, and they have improved since then."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This weekend, he is up against singer and Manchester United fan Raye.

Raye, who grew up in Croydon, is going for a United win when they face Crystal Palace in their opening game of the season on Saturday

Raye, born Rachel Keen, has had two top-10 singles, written a song for Beyonce and worked with Stormzy and David Guetta, but says performing at Old Trafford in front of United legend Sir Alex Ferguson is up there with all of her career highlights.

The 23-year-old, whose latest track 'Natalie Don't' is out now, brought her dad - a huge United fan - up from London to meet Ferguson when she sang at a corporate event, and he did not disappoint.

"Singing to Sir Alex was an amazing moment - really special," she told BBC Sport.

"I know he was quite fearsome as a manager but he was a lovely guy. My dad was so excited to speak to him afterwards, and he seemed really nice.

"My dad is the reason I'm a United fan too - I was kind of strong-armed into it to be honest.

"When I was young I was like 'dad, I like Frank Lampard and I want to support Chelsea' - because everyone at school was talking about Frank every lunch break.

"That was never going to happen, though! I didn't have a choice, really - but I'm very happy to be a United fan."

As well as writing and performing, Raye produces many of her own songs. Her new EP is due to be released later this year

Premier League predictions - week 2 Result Lawro Raye SATURDAY Everton v West Brom x-x 2-0 2-0 Leeds v Fulham x-x 2-0 3-1 Man Utd v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 2-0 Arsenal v West Ham x-x 2-1 2-1 SUNDAY Southampton v Tottenham x-x 0-2 1-2 Newcastle v Brighton x-x 2-1 1-0 Chelsea v Liverpool x-x 1-1 2-2 Leicester v Burnley x-x 2-0 1-0 MONDAY Aston Villa v Sheff Utd x-x 1-0 0-1 Wolves v Man City x-x 1-1 1-1

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Everton v West Brom (12:30 BST)

I was impressed by Everton in their win at Tottenham last week. They worked hard and they were the better team - they got a really good result and they fully deserved it.

When you make some quality signings like the Toffees have done, and you start off with a win like that, everyone starts thinking 'this might be our season'.

Everton have the squad to compete - Ancelotti

West Brom, on the other hand, got turned over at home by Leicester - and everyone is expecting them to struggle after they came up from the Championship.

But the Baggies already knew that they are likely to be fighting relegation, and their challenge is going to be to win enough games to beat the drop. I don't think this will be one of them, though.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Raye's prediction: Everton looked very strong last weekend. 2-0

Leeds v Fulham (15:00 BST)

These are the other two promoted teams and, like West Brom, they both lost last weekend.

Those results do not really tell the full story, though. Leeds could not really have had a much more positive return to the top flight, despite their defeat at Anfield.

MOTD2: Leeds football not chaos, but 'planned out'

There's a chance Leeds captain Liam Cooper will be back on Saturday after missing the Liverpool game with a calf injury, and he would obviously improve them defensively.

I'm backing Marcelo Bielsa's side to get the win this time, especially because they are playing at Elland Road.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Raye's prediction: There will definitely be some goals in this one. 3-1

Man Utd v Crystal Palace (17:30 BST)

This is Manchester United's first game back, while Crystal Palace started well, with a good win over Southampton.

With Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea, the Eagles look like they have a few avenues for goals, which has been a problem for them in the past.

Hodgson impressed by Palace 'resilience'

I still don't think they will get anything at Old Trafford, though. They won here last season, which is another reason United will be fully switched on this time - they will remember that.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Raye's prediction: I've got to back United here, because of my dad! 2-0

Arsenal v West Ham (20:00 BST)

Arsenal have been top of the league all week, which does not mean very much after only one game, apart from the confidence you get from knowing you have made a really good start. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's new contract will help build their belief too.

West Ham, on the other hand, were wishy-washy in their defeat by Newcastle, and they always seem to be fighting fires off the pitch.

West Ham players better than they showed - Moyes

The Gunners won this fixture 1-0 with a late goal in March, in the final game before last season was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a scrappy game and Mikel Arteta's side only just nicked the points, but it was seen as a sign they were heading in the right direction.

How Arsenal get on this time could tell us a lot about how much progress they have made in the past six months.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Raye's prediction: Arsenal made a good start last week - more of the same this time. 2-1

SUNDAY

Southampton v Tottenham (12:00 BST)

If Gareth Bale signs in time to play for Tottenham then this is almost the perfect fixture for him to come back to, involving another of his former clubs.

Bale is going to be an excellent signing, and he is the kind of player that will lift the whole dressing room when he walks through the door.

Even without him, though, I'd back Spurs here. They were poor against Everton and I found what Jose Mourinho said afterwards about their "lazy pressing" very strange, but I'd expect a reaction from them here.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is happy the cameras documenting his team are gone

Mourinho very rarely loses consecutive games and Southampton are hardly in top form either.

Not just because they lost to Crystal Palace, but more because they barely laid a glove on them in that game.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Raye's prediction: Jose Mourinho is Tottenham manager now, right? Wow, he gets around. My guitar teacher supports Spurs and he'll get upset if I don't say they'll win. 1-2

Newcastle v Brighton (14:00 BST)

I thought Newcastle have had a great transfer window and they proved it last weekend with their win at West Ham.

Two of their new signings, Jeff Hendrick and Callum Wilson, scored which is always nice, particularly Wilson's goal.

Wilson has given Newcastle an edge - Shearer

It is always a nice feeling when your new striker scores straight away - compare Wilson's instant impact to Joelinton last season, who did not break his Premier League duck until June.

Brighton had chances against Chelsea, but they didn't take them. I think they will be fine this season in terms of avoiding the drop, but who will score their goals is still a concern.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Raye's prediction: Newcastle boss Steve Bruce used to play for United and my dad loved him. I've got to go for Newcastle here. 1-0

Chelsea v Liverpool (16:30 BST)

Chelsea kicked off their campaign with a good win over Brighton while Liverpool's performance against Leeds was a bit patchier, but with the same result.

Brighton 1-3 Chelsea: Frank Lampard impressed with Chelsea debutants

You wouldn't call it a mediocre display by the Reds, because their forwards got four goals, but it was the first time for a while that they weren't joined up from front to back.

The defence was all over the place and yet the front three were excellent.

It's nothing to worry about as a one off, though, and in terms of joining things up Thiago Alcantara's arrival from Bayern Munich will strengthen their midfield. He is an upgrade on Georginio Wijnaldum, put it that way.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Raye's prediction: The Liverpool song 'We've got Salah' is the first thing I think of here because I was on 'Soccer AM' when someone came on the show and sang it last season. It was hilarious. Liverpool have still got Salah and he is in great form too - I think this will be a high-scoring game. 2-2

Leicester v Burnley (19:00 BST)

Leicester looked good last week and this is a tough way to start the Premier League season for Burnley, who have not made any significant signings so far this summer.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Raye's prediction: I love the Jamie Vardy story - to go from playing in non-league to winning the Premier League is amazing really. The whole thing about how Leicester won the title in 2016 is just so special too. I'm going to back them here, but Burnley don't concede many goals, do they? 1-0

MONDAY

Aston Villa v Sheff Utd (18:00 BST)

This fixture was the first game to be played when last season restarted in June, when Sheffield United scored but the goal-line technology missed it.

I just get the feeling the Blades might find it difficult to put the ball in the net in the first place this time around - I am really not sure where their goals are going to come from.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will be buoyed by Jack Grealish signing his new contract. Now he really needs to kick on and put a string of big performances together, because they need him to.

Gossip: Could Odsonne Edouard join Jack Grealish at Aston Villa?

The signings of Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins will be a boost for Villa too - Dean Smith knows all about Watkins because he signed him for Brentford from Exeter in 2017 - and I think they will start their season with a win.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Raye's prediction: This is second-season syndrome for Sheffield United - how do they follow up what they did last year? It's a bit like your second album. Do you do more of the same or go in a different direction? If it comes off, it's like you have solidified your place. 0-1

Wolves v Man City (20:15 BST)

Wolves away is one of the hardest games any team will face this season, so it is hardly the ideal way for Manchester City to belatedly start their campaign.

There are plenty of question marks over how Pep Guardiola's side will line up at the back - who will be their centre-half pairing? Where will new signing Nathan Ake play?

Wolves are already up and running - we saw that with their early goals against Sheffield United - and City cannot afford to be off their game, because we all know what happened when they played Wolves last season. They lost, home and away.

All things considered, a point would be a good result for City, who are playing catch-up at the top of the table before they have even kicked a ball.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Raye's prediction: There will definitely be an element of fear and apprehension for City. 1-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

In the opening round of Premier League fixtures, Lawro got four correct results with no exact scores from eight fixtures, for a score of 40 points.

For now, it goes down as a defeat to singer Celeste, who got six correct results with no exact scores, for a total of 60 points.

But that could change when the two postponed games, Burnley versus Manchester United and Manchester City against Aston Villa are played.

Celeste went for a 3-1 United win and a 4-2 City victory in those matches.