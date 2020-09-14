Last updated on .From the section European Football

Midfielder Bellingham, right, joined Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could eventually be worth over £30m

Jude Bellingham marked his Borussia Dortmund debut with a goal and Jadon Sancho also scored as the German giants beat 10-man Duisburg in the first round of the German Cup.

Seventeen-year-old Bellingham, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer, drove in his side's second midway through the first half.

Sancho had made it 1-0 with a penalty.

Duisburg had Dominic Volkmer sent off before Erling Braut Haaland, Gio Reyna and Marco Reus added further goals.

Sancho is Manchester United's top transfer target this summer but Borussia Dortmund are becoming increasingly confident of keeping the England forward, who impressed along with Bellingham in the first half of Monday's game.

Goals for the pair meant it was the first time in Borussia Dortmund's history that two Englishmen had started and scored in the same match for the club.