German DFB Cup
MSV DuisburgMSV Duisburg0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund5

Jude Bellingham marked his Borussia Dortmund debut with a goal and Jadon Sancho also scored as the German giants beat 10-man Duisburg in the first round of the German Cup.

Seventeen-year-old Bellingham, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer, drove in his side's second midway through the first half.

Sancho had made it 1-0 with a penalty.

Duisburg had Dominic Volkmer sent off before Erling Braut Haaland, Gio Reyna and Marco Reus added further goals.

Sancho is Manchester United's top transfer target this summer but Borussia Dortmund are becoming increasingly confident of keeping the England forward, who impressed along with Bellingham in the first half of Monday's game.

Goals for the pair meant it was the first time in Borussia Dortmund's history that two Englishmen had started and scored in the same match for the club.

Line-ups

MSV Duisburg

  • 1Weinkauf
  • 2Sauer
  • 26Gembalies
  • 4VolkmerBooked at 38mins
  • 17SickerSubstituted forFlecksteinat 84'minutes
  • 36Kamavuaka
  • 9EnginSubstituted forKrempickiat 77'minutes
  • 19KarweinaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forJansenat 45'minutes
  • 7ScepanikSubstituted forGhindoveanat 65'minutes
  • 27Bretschneider
  • 24VermeijSubstituted forAdemiat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Schmidt
  • 5Pepic
  • 6Krempicki
  • 8Ghindovean
  • 11Budimbu
  • 15Fleckstein
  • 21Jansen
  • 29Ademi
  • 30Deana

B Dortmund

  • 35Hitz
  • 23Can
  • 15Hummels
  • 16Akanji
  • 24MeunierSubstituted forPiszczekat 57'minutes
  • 28WitselBooked at 26mins
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 21minsSubstituted forDelaneyat 45'minutes
  • 10T HazardBooked at 48mins
  • 32ReynaSubstituted forBrandtat 57'minutes
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forCarvalhoat 64'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forReusat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 8Dahoud
  • 11Reus
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 26Piszczek
  • 27Wolf
  • 30Passlack
  • 40Drljaca
Referee:
Dr. Robert Kampka

Match Stats

Home TeamMSV DuisburgAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home5
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away11
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home13
Away10

