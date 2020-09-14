Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar was dismissed for making contact with the back of Gonzalez's head, after the incident was viewed by VAR replay

Paris St-Germain say they will "strongly support" their Brazilian playmaker Neymar after he claimed to have been racially abused by Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez.

Neymar was the last of five red cards in Sunday's bad-tempered Ligue 1 match, sent off for hitting Gonzalez.

On Twitter, Neymar accused his opponent of racism and urged the authorities to use VAR to clarify matters.

PSG said there was "no place for racism in society, football or in our lives".

In a short statement issued on Monday, the French champions said the club "looks forward to [French governing body] the LFP's disciplinary commission investigating and ascertaining the facts".

"The club remains at the LFP's disposal for any assistance required," the statement added.

Neymar and team-mates Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa, plus Marseille pair Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto, were dismissed after trouble broke out in added time following a shove by Paredes on Benedetto.

After his dismissal, Neymar informed the fourth official he had been subjected to racial abuse by Gonzalez and later wrote of the Spaniard: "Insulting and bringing racism into our lives no, I don't agree. I don't respect you, you have no character."

Gonzalez denied racism and accused Neymar of being a bad loser.

The LFP disciplinary committee will meet on Wednesday to examine all five red cards and will use reports from officials and match pictures to decide whether further disciplinary action is taken.