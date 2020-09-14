Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Adam Lallana went down on the stroke of half-time when Brighton were trailing 1-0 to Chelsea

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana went off injured in the first half of his Premier League debut against Chelsea.

The 32-year-old, who signed from champions Liverpool this summer, was making his first league start since December 2019.

Lallana's time at Anfield was hampered by injuries and this was just his 10th Premier League start in the past four seasons.

He was substituted in the 45th minute on Monday evening.

The England international appeared to have a problem with his hamstring, an injury that caused him to miss 31 games during the 2017-18 season with Liverpool.

Lallana won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup in his six-year spell on Merseyside before joining Brighton on a free transfer in July.