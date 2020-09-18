Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Roy Hodgson has managed in England, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Finland

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will take charge of his 328th Premier League match on Saturday when they travel to Manchester United.

That means he will move up to joint-12th in the list of most experienced managers in the competition.

Some of the most successful managers in football history are on the list but can you name them?

You have 10 minutes to name the top 40 based on the number of games they have managed.

Can you name the top 40 most experienced managers in the Premier League? How to play Score: 0 / 40 12:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 40 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 Give up!

All data provided by Opta.