From the section Republic of Ireland

Diane Caldwell has scored in the Republic's last two qualifiers against Greece and Montenegro

Diane Caldwell says the Republic of Ireland have to believe in their strengths ahead of Saturday's Women's Euro 2021 qualifier against Germany.

The Republic travel to Essen for the top-two encounter in Group I.

Germany are a point behind the pace-setters and have a game in hand, however they have scored 31 goals in four matches without conceding.

"We know what we are up against but we are defensively strong," defender Caldwell told Sportsound Extra Time.

Vera Pauw's side are unbeaten in five qualifying games, with their only dropped points coming via a last-minute equaliser away to Greece in November.

Caldwell believes the Republic's defensive resolve gives them reasons to be optimistic against the free-scoring Germans.

"We defend from the front and all 11 players contribute to how defensively strong we are," said the 32-year-old.

"You believe in your strengths and what we can achieve in, and if everyone is at the top of their game then anything can happen.

"When you are stopping goals from going in then you always have a chance of getting something from the game.

"We do have a very good goal-to-shot ratio, and we have to take our chances because they don't come along too often."

Germany game 'a special moment'

Caldwell plays her club football in Germany with SC Sand and says she is hoping to use her knowledge of playing in the Bundesliga to the Republic's advantage.

"It's really special to play against the country where you ply your trade," she said.

"I know the qualities of each player but I need to transfer that knowledge onto the girls very quickly.

"I was really looking forward to this game as soon as it was drawn. It's a bit of a pity that it is behind closed doors.

"It was a sell-out on the original date, so I had a lot of friends and family who were planning to come.

"It's a shame but we are just happy to be playing again."

Vera Pauw took over the Republic of Ireland in September 2019

Pauw, who led her native Netherlands to the European Championship semi-finals in 2009, stepped into the Republic job last September.

Vice-captain Caldwell says the new coach has encouraged her not to be "so defensively-minded and not so safe", and feels she has improved the Republic as a team.

"She is so experienced and into the small details. She is very focused on individuals, where their strengths and weaknesses are," added Caldwell.

"Even though she hasn't been in for long, you can see she is thinking about how to improve us as players.

"That level of attention to detail will only make us better, not only as individuals but as a team."