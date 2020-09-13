Last updated on .From the section Hull

Thomas Mayer most recently played 45 minutes in a pre-season friendly for SC Austria Lustenau against Werder Bremen on 24 August

Hull City have signed free agent forward Thomas Mayer on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 25-year-old spent last season with Austrian side SC Austria Lustenau during which he scored six goals and provided 15 assists in 29 appearances.

Having come through the ranks at German side Wolfsburg, Mayer has since played primarily in Austria.

Hull won their first League One match of the season on Saturday, defeating Gillingham 2-0.

