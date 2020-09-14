Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Charlton were relegated from the Championship last season

Businessman Thomas Sandgaard hopes to do a deal to buy Charlton regardless of the latest court hearing involving the club's ownership on Thursday.

Sandgaard has returned to the United States after a recent visit to London.

However, BBC Sport has been told he has submitted proof of funds to the English Football League and is now waiting to hear back in the belief there will be no outstanding issues to be addressed.

The Dane is refusing to say exactly how he intends to complete the deal.

The club's current status is subject of a legal challenge later this week from prospective owner Paul Elliott, a Manchester-based businessman.

Elliott thought he had done a deal to buy the club from East Street Investments, through its majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer, but this was halted when he failed the EFL's owners' and directors' test.

Elliott has appealed to the EFL on that matter and, in an effort to prevent ESI being sold to Sandgaard, or anyone else in the meantime, applied to the High Court for an injunction.

This was initially rejected but overturned on appeal, and Thursday's hearing will rule whether this should be extended until a court case is held to determine the ownership of ESI, which is likely to be in November.

Despite Sandgaard's silence, speculation is rife that he has come to some kind of agreement with former owner Roland Duchatalet, who still owns The Valley and Charlton's training ground.