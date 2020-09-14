Last updated on .From the section QPR

Dominic Ball (centre) started his career with Tottenham but never made a senior appearance for them

QPR defender Dominic Ball has signed a new two-year deal.

The 25-year-old defender joined the R's from Rotherham in July 2019 and has scored once in 32 Championship appearances.

"I came in here last year, had a really good season, and this is where I want to be," he told the club website. external-link

"The style of football, the staff, the players, it all suits me and I enjoy going out on the pitch as a QPR player which is really important."