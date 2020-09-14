Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Tony Villars played for Newport County in two spells in the 1970s

Former Wales, Newport County and Cardiff City winger Tony Villars has died at the age of 68.

Born in Pontypool, Villars came through Newport's youth set-up and was part of the ground staff before joining Pontnewydd.

After a spell with Cardiff, he returned to County in 1976 and made 33 appearances under Jimmy Scoular, his former Bluebirds team-mate.

Villars also won three caps for Wales in the 1974 British Home Championship.

In a statement on Newport's website, his wife, Shan, and sons, Paul and Niki, said: "Returning to Newport County to end his career with Jimmy Scoular was a fitting end to his career. He was signed as an apprentice by the club when he was 15 years of age by Les Graham, whose family Tony remained in touch with.

"As a family, we're very proud of his international appearances because people dream about representing their country and few do.

"He was a quiet and humble person and always knew how fortunate he was."