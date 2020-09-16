Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Rangers trained at Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar on Wednesday

Europa League second qualifying round: Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers Venue: Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar Date: 17 September Time: 16:00 BST Coverage: Follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Steven Gerrard will be "all over" his Rangers players to ensure they match the desire of Lincoln Red Imps in their Europa League tie.

The Scottish Premiership side face Red Imps in Gibraltar in Thursday's one-legged second qualifying round tie.

A trip to Dutch side Willem II or a reunion with Progres Niederkorn awaits should Rangers win the one-legged tie.

"If you think because we are Rangers we can just win the game it won't work," Gerrard said.

"We have to match the application and desire and then let our quality players go and win the game.

"We cannot drop our standards. If we play with our hunger and desire, being strong at the back and attacking we can get the result."

Gerrard's side won in the Principality's Victoria Stadium in last season's first qualifying round, beating St Joseph's 4-0 before scoring six in the second leg.

That set the Ibrox side on their way to a run to the last 16, where they were knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen.

Should they beat Red Imps, Rangers would need win two more one-legged ties to reach the group stage, with either Willem II or Progres away from home followed by a potentially-daunting meeting with a seeded team in the play-off round.

Team news

Striker Alfredo Morelos is available after suffering a gash in his knee in Saturday's win over Dundee United, while fellow forward Jermain Defoe and goalkeeper Allan McGregor have both travelled, too.

However, Gerrard confirmed that midfielder Ryan Jack will miss "a few weeks" with a calf problem, and that winger Brandon Barker faces a shorter spell out with a hamstring injury.

Defenders Leon Balogun (thigh) and Nikola Katic (knee) and midfielder Joe Aribo (ankle) are also unavailable.

What do we know about Red Imps?

The side who shocked Celtic 1-0 in Brendan Rodgers first game in charge finished third in the Gibraltar top-flight last season.

Their domestic campaign has yet to start this term but, in the Europa League, they were awarded a 3-0 preliminary round win after Prishtina failed to turn up for the tie, a week after it was initially postponed when eight of the Kosovan side's players tested positive for Covid-19

Red Imps then recorded a 2-0 win over Union Titus of Luxembourg in the second round.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It's a unique stadium to play in and we are here to do a job. I want the players to show a strong mentality and do a professional job to get in the next round."