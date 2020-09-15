Last updated on .From the section Derby

Kamil Jozwiak has been capped three times at senior level by Poland

Derby County have signed Poland winger Kamil Jozwiak from Lech Poznan for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Championship club and could make his debut in Saturday's league game away at Luton.

"He is an exciting player with a huge amount of potential," Derby manager Phillip Cocu told the club website.

"He has his best years ahead of him. Kamil is someone we have closely watched over a long period of time."

Jozwiak came through Polish top-flight side Lech Poznan's youth system and made his debut in 2016, when he was 17 years old.

