Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Doughty, Rangers, Johnson, Stokes
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are ready to make a third bid for Charlton's versatile left-sided player Alfie Doughty, who could yet sign a pre-contract with the Scottish champions in January. (Sun)
Charlton have told Celtic that Doughty, 20, is not for sale. (Record)
Preston boss Alex Neil wants clubs interested in his players to make a "proper offer" as Rangers near a deal for midfielder Daniel Johnson.(Sun)
Johnson has been told by Preston they will not stand in his way if Rangers can agree a price. (Record)
Anthony Stokes' future at Livingston is in doubt three weeks after joining the club, with the 32-year-old struggling to adapt to Livi's artificial pitch and yet to make an appearance for Gary Holt's team. (Sun)
Stokes has agreed a mutual termination of his contract at Livingston.(Record)
Brandon Barker and Ryan Jack are expected to miss Rangers' Europa League second qualifying round tie with Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday. (Sky Sports)
Striker Alfredo Morelos is out of the Ibrox side's match in Gibraltar. (Express, print edition)
Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards' challenge on Morelos on Saturday did not merit a red card, says former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Rangers player Brian Laudrup, 51, reveals he has won a 10-year battle with cancer. (Sky Sports)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes Scott Wright is a key man for the Dons as they target progress in Europe against Norway's Viking. (Scotsman - subscription required)
McInnes hopes to exploit Viking's young defence when the sides meet in Norway on Thursday. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Sporting Lisbon, who will play the winner of Viking v Aberdeen, have been hit with a coronavirus outbreak with reports of seven players testing positive. (Evening Express - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits his budget is "tight" but he knows what positions he wants to strengthen before the close of the transfer window. (Courier - subscription required)