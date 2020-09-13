Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sources in England suggest Rangers are edging closer to a deal for Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson. (Record) external-link

Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards' challenge on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be reviewed by the Scottish FA's compliance officer. Morelos was taken off on a stretcher at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

Edwards is facing a suspension for his tackle on Morelos. (Record) external-link

Rangers will travel to Gibraltar for Thursday's meeting with Lincoln Red Imps without seven first-team players but captain James Tavernier insists it will not derail their Europa League ambitions. (Sun) external-link

Goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas is confident he and his Celtic team-mates can win every game they go into now that he is adapting to Scottish football. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin will demand answers from the Scottish Professional Football League after having to fulfil Saturday's Premiership fixture with Hibernian, despite losing three goalkeepers because of coronavirus. The Buddies lost 3-0 to Hibs with Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal signed on loan in time for the match. (Record) external-link

Sam Foley is not blaming the disruption with goalkeepers for St Mirren's loss. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone, who were defeated 1-0 at Motherwell on Saturday, know their biggest hurdle is finishing, says winger Craig Conway. (Courier - subscription required) external-link