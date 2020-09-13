Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Manchester City have won the EFL Cup for the past three seasons

All non-televised Carabao Cup matches until the end of the fourth round will be made available for supporters via an online streaming service.

UK-based supporters of Premier League clubs will be able to buy £10 match passes on the competition's website external-link for ties not broadcast on Sky Sports.

Fans of English Football League sides can watch via iFollow, or an equivalent service, as for the first round.

All ties from the quarter-finals onwards will be televised.

Revenue generated from the streams are to be split evenly between the clubs involved.

The move comes after it was announced all 28 English top-flight fixtures this month will be televised.

Beginning on Tuesday, rounds two, three and four of the EFL Cup will be played on consecutive midweeks, so fans of Premier League teams can watch all their club's matches in September, despite games being played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced there will be a "review" of plans to bring supporters back into stadiums from 1 October in England, with growing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Elite English football has been played without fans since it resumed in June following the lockdown.

League newcomers Harrogate Town will travel to Premier League side West Brom in the pick of the EFL Cup second-round ties, while Everton welcome Salford City to Goodison Park.

The draw for the third round - when top-flight clubs who have qualified for Europe enter the competition - has already been made, with holders Manchester City at home to either Bournemouth or Crystal Palace and Premier League champions Liverpool away to either League Two Bradford or League One Lincoln.