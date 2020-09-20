Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa's club record signing Ollie Watkins scored on his debut against Burton Albion on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

New signing Emiliano Martinez is expected to start in goal for Aston Villa's belated opening league game of the season on Monday.

Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash are poised to make their Premier League debuts.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder reported no new fresh injuries after his side's Carabao Cup tie against Burnley on Thursday.

Debutants Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Wes Foderingham and Oli Burke all impressed Wilder in that game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This fixture was the first game to be played when last season restarted in June, when Sheffield United scored but the goal-line technology missed it.

I just get the feeling the Blades might find it difficult to put the ball in the net in the first place this time around - I am really not sure where their goals are going to come from.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will be buoyed by Jack Grealish signing his new contract. Now he really needs to kick on and put a string of big performances together, because they need him to.

The signings of Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins will be a boost for Villa too - Dean Smith knows all about Watkins because he signed him for Brentford from Exeter in 2017 - and I think they will start their season with a win.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer and Manchester United fan Raye

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United's most recent away league victory in this fixture was back in January 1966, although they did win at Villa as recently as January 2014 in the FA Cup.

The Blades have gone four league games without defeat against Aston Villa, home and away.

Aston Villa

Villa ended last season with successive home victories. They haven't managed three Premier League wins in a row at Villa Park since a four-match streak in October 2007.

The Villans have only earned one point from their past five opening home games of a Premier League season since beating Blackburn in 2011.

They are winless in eight Premier League games in the month of September since beating Liverpool at Anfield in 2014 (D2, L6).

New signing Ollie Watkins scored 26 goals for Brentford in 2019-20 - a joint high with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic in the top four English divisions, including the play-offs.

Sheffield United