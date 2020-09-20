Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has won two top-flight fixtures against Pep Guardiola, a record only bettered by Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are without forward Diogo Jota following his departure to Liverpool, while Jonny remains on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez is available after a spell in isolation because of a positive coronavirus test.

However, Aymeric Laporte is not yet ready to feature having been in isolation himself, while Sergio Aguero remains out injured.

Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres are available to make their debuts.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves away is one of the hardest games any team will face this season, so it is hardly the ideal way for Manchester City to belatedly start their campaign.

There are plenty of question marks over how Pep Guardiola's side will line up at the back - who will be their centre-half pairing? Where will new signing Nathan Ake play?

Wolves are already up and running - we saw that with their early goals against Sheffield United - and City cannot afford to be off their game because we all know what happened when they played Wolves last season. They lost, home and away.

All things considered, a point would be a good result for City, who are playing catch-up at the top of the table before they have even kicked a ball.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer Raye

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves were one of just two sides, along with Manchester United, to complete a Premier League double over Manchester City last season.

They haven't managed three straight top-flight victories against City since October 1961.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Victory would make Wolves just the fourth team to win 2,000 games in the top four English division, emulating Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Wolves are unbeaten in their opening home league fixture in each of the past 10 seasons.

They are aiming to win three consecutive top-flight home matches for the first time since November 1980.

Conor Coady is one short of 200 league appearances for Wolves. He has played in 112 consecutive league matches for them dating back to September 2017.

Manchester City