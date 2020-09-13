French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0MarseilleMarseille1
By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

PSG and Marseille players fought deep into injury time
Neymar has been sent off three times in his Paris St-Germain career

Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl as Marseille beat Paris St-Germain in Ligue 1.

Florian Thauvin scored the only goal as PSG lost their opening two Ligue 1 games for the first time since 1984-85.

But a late brawl saw PSG substitutes Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa, and Marseille duo Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto, sent off.

The referee then watched a VAR replay of a Neymar punch and showed him a straight red card.

As he he left the pitch, the Brazilian told the fourth official he had heard a racist comment.

The game was fractious even before that late brawl. There were 17 cards shown in total, a record for a Ligue 1 game in the 21st century.

It all started when Marseille's Benedetto nudged Paredes in the back, with the PSG midfielder then punching him to the ground before appearing to headbutt Alvaro.

A melee broke out, with Kurzawa and Amavi punching and kicking each other.

Benedetto and Paredes were each shown second yellow cards, with Kurzawa and Amavi shown straight reds.

A VAR review showed Neymar had punched the back of the head of Alvaro, a player he had been in a running battle with, and he was shown a straight red card - having earlier been booked.

Alvaro had also been involved in a big first-half flashpoint when he suggested Angel di Maria spat at him.

Di Maria was one of seven PSG players - along with Neymar - to test positive for coronavirus before the season started, although he had since provided a negative test.

What about the game itself?

Under any other circumstances the headlines would have been about a famous win for Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille over PSG in front of about 5,000 fans at the Parc des Princes.

Marseille had last beaten PSG in Le Classique - one of French football's biggest rivalries - in 2011.

PSG - who lost 1-0 to promoted Lens on Thursday - have lost their opening two league games for the first time in 36 years. They finished 13th that season.

The last time they lost their first two games without scoring was 1978.

Including the Champions League final against Bayern Munich only 21 days ago, that is three 1-0 defeats in a row.

Thauvin scored the only goal when he volleyed Dimitri Payet's free-kick in from close range. Di Maria and Benedetto both had goals disallowed for offside.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Rico
  • 24FlorenziBooked at 13minsSubstituted forDagbaat 84'minutes
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14BernatBooked at 52minsSubstituted forKurzawaat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forDraxlerat 61'minutes
  • 27Gueye
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forParedesat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19Sarabia
  • 11Di MaríaBooked at 74mins
  • 10NeymarBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 8Paredes
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Bakker
  • 29Muinga
  • 30Bulka
  • 31Dagba
  • 36Ruiz-Atil

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 2H SakaiBooked at 7mins
  • 3GonzálezBooked at 50mins
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 18AmaviBooked at 90mins
  • 21Rongier
  • 4Kamara
  • 22GueyeBooked at 38minsSubstituted forBenedettoat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forGermainat 77'minutes
  • 27LopezBooked at 61minsSubstituted forStrootmanat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10PayetBooked at 11minsSubstituted forRadonjicat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Balerdi
  • 6Strootman
  • 7Radonjic
  • 9Benedetto
  • 16Pelé
  • 23Aké
  • 24Khaoui
  • 25Nagatomo
  • 28Germain
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Marseille 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Marseille 1.

  3. Dismissal

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Darío Benedetto (Marseille).

  7. Dismissal

    Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  8. Dismissal

    Jordan Amavi (Marseille) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  9. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Darío Benedetto (Marseille).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Darío Benedetto (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.

  14. Booking

    Kevin Strootman (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Duje Caleta-Car.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Alessandro Florenzi.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Juan Bernat.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th September 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rennes32107437
2Monaco32105327
3Lille32103127
4Saint-Étienne22004046
5Marseille22004226
6Lens32015416
7Nice32015416
8Angers32012206
9Bordeaux31202025
10Lyon21104134
11Nantes31113304
12Nîmes31027613
13Montpellier21014313
14Lorient310256-13
15Brest310247-33
16Reims301224-21
17Metz200202-20
18PSG200202-20
19Strasbourg300317-60
20Dijon300317-60
View full French Ligue 1 table

