Derry forward Walter Figueira was their biggest attacking threat

Derry City moved up to sixth in the Premier Division table despite being held to a 0-0 draw by north-west rivals Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Harps defender Stephen Folan came closest to scoring when his header was cleared off the line by Darren Cole.

Derry struggled to create clear-cut chances on a frustrating afternoon for Declan Devine's side.

The Candystripes move above Shelbourne and St Pat's into sixth place on goal difference.

Harps, meanwhile, leapfrog Cork City at the foot of the table.

Walter Figueira, who scored in Derry's midweek friendly win over Larne, was the sole bright spark during a low-key opening half at Finn Park.

The former Chelsea youngster was a constant menace down Derry's left flank and came close to creating the opener after 20 minutes when James Akintunde failed to apply the finish to his inviting cross.

The hosts failed to threaten Peter Cherrie's goal until the half-hour mark when Alexander Kogler headed Karl O'Sullivan's cross wide a minute before Eoin Toal produced a magnificent last-ditch tackle to deny Kogler as the striker bore down on goal after Derry had lost possession from a throw-in.

In a first half of few chances, Figueira again displayed his ability to quicken the tempo when, having drifted in from the left wing, he executed a neat one-two with Ciaron Harkin before flashing a right-footed shot just wide of Mark McGinley's left-hand post.

Folan came close to scoring for Harps

Harps showed much more attacking intent in the second half and pressed the visitors higher up the pitch, which resulted in a wayward Derry pass gifting Kogler the chance to break the deadlock, only for the Austrian to blast his effort straight at Cherrie.

The home side thought they had opened the scoring eight minutes after the restart when Stephen Folan beat Cherrie in the air to send a header towards goal.

Derry defender Darren Cole hooked the ball clear, and despite claims from the Harps players that the ball had crossed the line before Cole's intervention, referee Damien McGrath did not award the goal.

Despite Derry striker Ibrahim Meite's introduction, the hosts continued to pour forward and could have netted the winner 12 minutes from time when Mark Russell forced a smart save from Cherrie having been teed up by former Candystripes captain Barry McNamee, who impressed in the Harps midfield.

Derry are back in league action on Friday evening when they host St Pat's at the Brandywell.