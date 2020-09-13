First Half ends, FC Groningen 0, PSV Eindhoven 1.
Line-ups
FC Groningen
- 1Padt
- 2DankerluiBooked at 35mins
- 4DammersBooked at 1mins
- 5Itakura
- 3van Hintum
- 6Matusiwa
- 26van Kaam
- 10RobbenSubstituted forSuslovat 30'minutes
- 7LundqvistBooked at 39mins
- 11El Hankouri
- 9Strand Larsen
Substitutes
- 8Schreck
- 14Joosten
- 18El Messaoudi
- 24Bertrams
- 25de Boer
- 29Postema
- 31Suslov
- 32Poll
- 48Miguel
PSV Eindhoven
- 38Mvogo
- 22Dumfries
- 33Teze
- 28Boscagli
- 31Max
- 17Mauro Júnior
- 18Rosario
- 30Thomas
- 19Gakpo
- 14Lammers
- 9Malen
Substitutes
- 4Viergever
- 5Baumgartl
- 7Tué Na Bangna
- 8Hendrix
- 10Ihattaren
- 13Unnerstall
- 20Romero
- 21Delanghe
- 23Madueke
- 29Piroe
- 32Sadilek
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
- Attendance:
- 6,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Yvon Mvogo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.
Post update
Foul by Mauro Júnior (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Bart van Hintum (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mo El Hankouri (FC Groningen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.
Post update
Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Olivier Boscagli tries a through ball, but Philipp Max is caught offside.
Booking
Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen).
Booking
Damil Dankerlui (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Damil Dankerlui (FC Groningen).
Goal!
Goal! FC Groningen 0, PSV Eindhoven 1. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.
Post update
Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Mauro Júnior tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Groningen. Tomas Suslov replaces Arjen Robben.
Post update
Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ko Itakura (FC Groningen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Lammers (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Thomas.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jørgen Strand Larsen (FC Groningen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bart van Hintum with a cross.