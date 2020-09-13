Dutch Eredivisie
FC GroningenFC Groningen0PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven1

Line-ups

FC Groningen

  • 1Padt
  • 2DankerluiBooked at 35mins
  • 4DammersBooked at 1mins
  • 5Itakura
  • 3van Hintum
  • 6Matusiwa
  • 26van Kaam
  • 10RobbenSubstituted forSuslovat 30'minutes
  • 7LundqvistBooked at 39mins
  • 11El Hankouri
  • 9Strand Larsen

Substitutes

  • 8Schreck
  • 14Joosten
  • 18El Messaoudi
  • 24Bertrams
  • 25de Boer
  • 29Postema
  • 31Suslov
  • 32Poll
  • 48Miguel

PSV Eindhoven

  • 38Mvogo
  • 22Dumfries
  • 33Teze
  • 28Boscagli
  • 31Max
  • 17Mauro Júnior
  • 18Rosario
  • 30Thomas
  • 19Gakpo
  • 14Lammers
  • 9Malen

Substitutes

  • 4Viergever
  • 5Baumgartl
  • 7Tué Na Bangna
  • 8Hendrix
  • 10Ihattaren
  • 13Unnerstall
  • 20Romero
  • 21Delanghe
  • 23Madueke
  • 29Piroe
  • 32Sadilek
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük
Attendance:
6,049

Match Stats

Home TeamFC GroningenAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Groningen 0, PSV Eindhoven 1.

  2. Post update

    Corner, FC Groningen. Conceded by Yvon Mvogo.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mauro Júnior (PSV Eindhoven).

  5. Post update

    Bart van Hintum (FC Groningen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mo El Hankouri (FC Groningen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jørgen Strand Larsen.

  7. Post update

    Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Olivier Boscagli tries a through ball, but Philipp Max is caught offside.

  8. Booking

    Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ramon Pascal Lundqvist (FC Groningen).

  11. Booking

    Damil Dankerlui (FC Groningen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Damil Dankerlui (FC Groningen).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! FC Groningen 0, PSV Eindhoven 1. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.

  15. Post update

    Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Mauro Júnior tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Groningen. Tomas Suslov replaces Arjen Robben.

  17. Post update

    Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ko Itakura (FC Groningen).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Lammers (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Thomas.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jørgen Strand Larsen (FC Groningen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bart van Hintum with a cross.

