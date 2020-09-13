Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves manager signs new three-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Wolvescomments24

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo led Wolves to the Europa League quarter-finals last season

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year deal with the Premier League club.

Nuno had one year left on his existing contract at Molineux.

The Portuguese, 46, has taken Wolves from mid-table in the Championship to their first European quarter-final in almost 50 years in the three seasons he has been in charge.

"Nuno really is the special one to Wolves. He's brought us a clear identity," said chairman Jeff Shi said.

"All the work we have done to build our first team over the past three years started from the identity created in Nuno's head."

Wolves face Sheffield United in their opening Premier League game of the season on Monday (18:00 BST kick-off).

Although Wolves have just made three signings in a week, including a club record £35.6m deal for 18-year-old forward Fabio Silva from Porto, Nuno says his squad "is not complete yet".

"No matter what you did before, it's about what's in front of us," Nuno added. "Let's prepare well, let's challenge."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • He is the most OVERRATED manager in the premier league.
    He has 0 yes ZERO TROPHIES and ppl compare him to the great Jurgen Klopp!!
    #YNWA

  • Great news. Always liked Wolves ever since they nearly upset the odds but ultimately lost 2-0 to Everton in the 1984 FA Cup Final. Pat Sharpe and Andy Gray scoring the goals against his old club.

    With Bielsa, Arteta & Nuno, Spanish managers are certainly well represented in the Premier League.

    • sevlow replied:
      Wolves did not play in 84 Cup final. Think it was Watford??

  • Top 10 again this year. Great kit! As long as Mark McGee never returns, good luck to Wolves!

  • Brilliant news, not saying he is the best manager in the Premier League but his club would feel his loss more than any other team losing their manager.

  • Best signing Wolves will make this summer

  • Contract not worth the paper it’s printed on....bad start...he’ll be gone

    • Lee1972 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Absolutely delighted, not that there was ever a doubt. Signing of the summer in my (admittedly biased) view. UTW!

  • Great news for Wolves. He’s been brilliant for them and played a good style of football. As a football fan I hope he stays stays in the PL for a long time.

  • its a poor premier league when teams like wolves , sheff utd fulham west brom are in it

    • Eddy replied:
      You clearly haven’t seen much of Wolves these past two years and clearly have no understanding of football history either. One of our great clubs, fabulous to see them back where they belong and doing well

  • Great bit of business, got some great players but he is the most important... all the managers there been given money but none achieved what he has in recent times ✌🏻

  • Will be Wolves best signing this year

    • Scouser Since 1966 replied:
      How? Isn't a managers job to win TROPHIES yet nuno flopertito idontcareabouthisname have 0 yes ZERO ?????? He is so OVERRATED getting carried by traore and without him they'd be relegated where they belong.
      #YNWA

  • Great for Wolves and the premier league, after Klopp he’s my favourite manager, done a fantastic job with the club and always comes across very well in interviews. Also, the best beard is just awesome.

  • So Is Nuno Espirito Santo a really good football manager?

    Vote UP for YES
    Vote DOWN for NO

    • CITYTHEMANCUNIANCLUB replied:
      Don't be silly, up or down Phwar!

  • Great watching Wolves, good luck.

  • Well done the Wolves

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport