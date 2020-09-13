Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Elise Hughes (right) made her Wales debut in the Cyprus Cup in March 2018

Blackburn Rovers have signed Wales international forward Elise Hughes on a season-long loan from Women's Super League side Everton.

Hughes, 19, came through the ranks at Everton and made her debut for the Toffees when aged just 16.

She joined Bristol City on loan in January but played only three games before suffering a serious knee injury.

Hughes joins a Blackburn side who finished seventh in the Women's Championship last season.

"It's a young squad here and I felt like I could join that squad, add a bit to it and hopefully the girls want me here too and I just look forward to giving my all for the club," Hughes told the Rovers website.

"A lot of these girls have experienced a lot of games so I think they'll help me just as much as I'm here to help them."