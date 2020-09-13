Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The 2019-20 women's FA Cup final is due to take place at Wembley on 31 October

Women's FA Cup holders Manchester City will face Arsenal or Tottenham in the semi-final if they beat Leicester in the quarter-final stage.

City face Leicester, who are the lowest-ranked side in the competition, on Saturday, 26 September.

The winner of Brighton v Birmingham City will take on either Everton or Chelsea when the semi-finals take place from 30 September to 1 October.

The 2019-20 FA Cup was delayed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Football Association decided to continue last season's competition when football resumed, with the final due to take place at Wembley on 31 October.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's quarter-final derby against Spurs will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer following City's tie against Leicester, with kick-off at 17:15 BST.

Full semi-final draw:

Brighton & Hove Albion or Birmingham City v Everton or Chelsea

Leicester or Man City v Arsenal or Tottenham