Bolingoli has not played for Celtic since breaching quarantine rules

Istanbul Basaksehir have signed exiled Celtic full-back Boli Bolingoli on loan until the end of the season.

Bolingoli has not featured for Celtic since he broke quarantine rules by taking an unsanctioned trip to Spain, before playing against Kilmarnock.

The incident caused two of Celtic's games to be postponed, and Bolingoli was latterly fined by the club who meted out the "maximum sanction".

The Turkish champions say the deal includes an option to buy next summer.

The Belgian was also banned for three games by the Scottish FA, and the SPFL charged Celtic as a result of the breach, with that hearing yet to take place.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said it would be "very difficult" for Bolingoli to be accepted back into the dressing room.

The 25-year-old joined Celtic last summer from Rapid Vienna, and made 29 appearances for the Scottish champions.

