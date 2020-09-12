Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Kent, Celtic, Edouard, Hibs, St Mirren
Arsenal have made a bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to a transfer expert (Daily Express).
Ryan Kent has urged Rangers not to get caught out in the Europa League qualifiers, as they prepare to face Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday (Sunday Mail).
Shane Duffy has paid tribute to his late dad after scoring on his Celtic debut (Scottish Sun on Sunday).
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross insisted the coronavirus disruption that forced St Mirren into scrabbling around for an emergency loan goalkeeper on Friday night had no impact on his side's 3-0 win in Paisley (Edinburgh Evening News).
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says the Scottish football is in danger of becoming a laughing stock after his side played against Hibernian without three first-team goalkeepers due to Covid-19 (Scottish Sun on Sunday).