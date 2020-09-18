TEAM NEWS
Southampton forward Nathan Redmond has been ruled out with the ankle ligament injury he suffered in the League Cup defeat to Brentford.
Midfielder Stuart Armstrong could be available having missed their opening two matches with a thigh problem.
This is Tottenham's second of four matches in eight days so head coach Jose Mourinho is likely to make changes.
Defender Japhet Tanganga remains on the sidelines due to a thigh injury.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Gareth Bale is going to be an excellent signing for Tottenham, and he is the kind of player that will lift the whole dressing room when he walks through the door.
Even without him, though, I'd back Spurs here. They were poor against Everton and I found what Jose Mourinho said afterwards about their "lazy pressing" very strange, but I'd expect a reaction from them.
Mourinho very rarely loses consecutive games and Southampton are hardly in top form either.
Not just because they lost to Crystal Palace, but more because they barely laid a glove on them in that game.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Southampton have won their past two home league games against Tottenham, having failed to win any of the previous six.
- Spurs could lose back-to-back league fixtures against the Saints for the first time since March 2004.
- Tottenham have gone nine Premier League matches without a clean sheet against Southampton, their joint longest current run against any side, level with Liverpool.
Southampton
- Southampton's only victory in their previous 21 opening home games of a Premier League season was against Blackburn in 2004.
- Only Norwich won fewer Premier League home points than Southampton's tally of 21 last season.
- Saints' total of 10 home league defeats equalled the club record for a single campaign, set in 1993-94.
- They have won their last four Premier League games played on a Sunday, as many as they managed across their previous 23 fixtures on that day.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham haven't started a Premier League campaign with back-to-back defeats since 2011-12.
- Their only opening away league defeat across the past seven seasons was 1-0 at Manchester United in 2015-16.
- Spurs have only once failed to score in either of their opening two fixtures of a Premier League season, back in 1992 - which included a 0-0 draw at Southampton.
- Five of their last six Premier League goals were scored by Harry Kane and the other was an own goal by Leicester's James Justin.
- Kane has scored nine goals in his past nine league appearances against Southampton - he has only scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal (10) and Leicester (15).
- Spurs have lost 88 Premier League games on a Sunday, more than any other side.