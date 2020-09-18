TEAM NEWS
Leicester's Jonny Evans serves the second game of a three-match ban, so midfielder Wilfred Ndidi may again fill in at centre-back even though Wes Morgan is now fully fit.
Manager Brendan Rodgers could recall James Maddison to the starting line-up after the midfielder returned from injury as a substitute last weekend.
Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson is ruled out with a knee injury.
James Tarkowski is a doubtful with a minor toe problem.
Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Leicester looked good last week and this is a tough way to start the Premier League season for Burnley, who have not made any significant signings so far this summer.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester are unbeaten in nine home league games against Burnley (W5, D4).
- The Clarets' last top-flight win away to the Foxes was a 2-0 victory on 26 October 1968.
- Four of the past five games have ended 2-1, including the last three.
Leicester City
- Leicester can begin a Premier League campaign with back-to-back wins for just the third time. They last did so in their title-winning season of 2015-16.
- The Foxes have lost their opening home match in just one of their past 13 top-flight campaigns (W7, D5), with that defeat a 5-0 loss to Bolton in 2001.
- Victory would give Brendan Rodgers the 100th Premier League win of his managerial career, in his 210th game.
- The only British managers to reach the milestone in fewer matches are Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan.
- Jamie Vardy has scored with 27.5% of his Premier League shots since the start of last season, the best conversion rate of any player with at least 10 goals.
Burnley
- Burnley lost only one of their final eight Premier League away games last season (W5, D2), with that defeat coming at Manchester City on 22 June.
- The Clarets have not lost their opening league match in any of the previous three seasons, winning twice.
- Their tally of 15 league wins in 2019-20 was their highest in a top-flight season for 45 years.
- They also recorded 15 clean sheets - their best top-flight total since 1954-55.
- Chris Wood scored in Burnley's final three games last season and can equal the club record by scoring in a fourth successive Premier League match.
- Phil Bardsley could make his 300th appearance in the English top flight.