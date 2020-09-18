Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester beat West Brom in their opening game, with Jamie Vardy scoring twice

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's Jonny Evans serves the second game of a three-match ban, so midfielder Wilfred Ndidi may again fill in at centre-back even though Wes Morgan is now fully fit.

Manager Brendan Rodgers could recall James Maddison to the starting line-up after the midfielder returned from injury as a substitute last weekend.

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson is ruled out with a knee injury.

James Tarkowski is a doubtful with a minor toe problem.

Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester looked good last week and this is a tough way to start the Premier League season for Burnley, who have not made any significant signings so far this summer.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are unbeaten in nine home league games against Burnley (W5, D4).

The Clarets' last top-flight win away to the Foxes was a 2-0 victory on 26 October 1968.

Four of the past five games have ended 2-1, including the last three.

Leicester City

Leicester can begin a Premier League campaign with back-to-back wins for just the third time. They last did so in their title-winning season of 2015-16.

The Foxes have lost their opening home match in just one of their past 13 top-flight campaigns (W7, D5), with that defeat a 5-0 loss to Bolton in 2001.

Victory would give Brendan Rodgers the 100th Premier League win of his managerial career, in his 210th game.

The only British managers to reach the milestone in fewer matches are Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan.

Jamie Vardy has scored with 27.5% of his Premier League shots since the start of last season, the best conversion rate of any player with at least 10 goals.

Burnley