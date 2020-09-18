Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Summer signing Callum Wilson scored Newcastle's opening goal of the season in last week's 2-0 win at West Ham.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has overcome the minor problem he sustained while playing in the League Cup in midweek.

Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka, Matty Longstaff and Paul Dummett all remain on the sidelines because of injuries.

Brighton are assessing Adam Lallana and Ben White, who both limped off during their club debuts last weekend.

Davy Propper and Alireza Jahanbakhsh both impressed in the Carabao Cup in midweek and are pushing for recalls.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Newcastle have had a great transfer window and they proved it last weekend with their win at West Ham.

Two of their new signings, Jeff Hendrick and Callum Wilson, scored, which is always nice.

Brighton had chances against Chelsea, but they didn't take them. I think they will be fine this season in terms of avoiding the drop, but who will score their goals is still a concern.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer and Manchester United fan Raye

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are winless in all six Premier League meetings (D4, L2) and have failed to score in five of those games.

The Magpies have won just two of their past 14 fixtures against Brighton in all competitions (D6, L6).

Brighton have only lost one of their past six league visits to St James' Park (W2, D3).

Newcastle United

Newcastle are looking to start a league season with consecutive victories for the first time since 1997-98.

Their victory last weekend ended a six-game winless league streak (D2, L4).

They have not won their opening home game in any of the past six seasons, losing the last three.

Newcastle only managed one win in their final seven home league fixtures last term (D4, L2).

Callum Wilson and Jeff Henrick can become the first players since Les Ferdinand to score in their opening two league fixtures for the Magpies.

Wilson is looking to score in consecutive league matches for the first time since a four-game streak between August and September 2019.

Brighton & Hove Albion