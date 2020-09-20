Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1RangersRangers0

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 25Doig
  • 10Boyle
  • 13Gogic
  • 11Newell
  • 8Wright
  • 9Doidge
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 14Mallan
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Gullan
  • 20Hallberg
  • 22McGinn
  • 24McGregor
  • 29Shanley
  • 33Barnes

Rangers

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Helander
  • 31Barisic
  • 10Davis
  • 18Kamara
  • 37Arfield
  • 14Kent
  • 20Morelos
  • 7Hagi

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 3Bassey
  • 4Edmundson
  • 9Defoe
  • 11Itten
  • 16Patterson
  • 22Jones
  • 26Balogun
  • 36Barjonas
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 1, Rangers 0. Drey Wright (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).

  3. Post update

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Drey Wright.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul McGinn.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Drey Wright (Hibernian).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Josh Doig tries a through ball, but Kevin Nisbet is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Josh Doig.

  16. Post update

    Jon McLaughlin (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Borna Barisic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul McGinn.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic76102051519
2Rangers86111511419
3Hibernian8611123919
4Aberdeen540152312
5Ross County8323711-411
6Dundee Utd8314613-710
7Kilmarnock8224111108
8St Johnstone821549-57
9St Mirren8215512-77
10Hamilton7205512-76
11Motherwell712438-55
12Livingston8125814-65
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories