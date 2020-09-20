Goal! Hibernian 1, Rangers 0. Drey Wright (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Boyle.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 6McGinn
- 5Porteous
- 4Hanlon
- 25Doig
- 10Boyle
- 13Gogic
- 11Newell
- 8Wright
- 9Doidge
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 14Mallan
- 16Stevenson
- 19Gullan
- 20Hallberg
- 22McGinn
- 24McGregor
- 29Shanley
- 33Barnes
Rangers
- 33McLaughlin
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Helander
- 31Barisic
- 10Davis
- 18Kamara
- 37Arfield
- 14Kent
- 20Morelos
- 7Hagi
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 3Bassey
- 4Edmundson
- 9Defoe
- 11Itten
- 16Patterson
- 22Jones
- 26Balogun
- 36Barjonas
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Drey Wright.
Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Drey Wright (Hibernian).
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.
Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.
Offside, Hibernian. Josh Doig tries a through ball, but Kevin Nisbet is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Josh Doig.
Jon McLaughlin (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul McGinn.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).