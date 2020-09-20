Championship
StokeStoke City14:00Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Sunday 20th September 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading22004046
2Luton22003126
3Bournemouth21104314
4Norwich21103214
5Birmingham21101014
6Millwall21101014
7Swansea21101014
8Watford21101014
9Blackburn21017343
10Brentford21013123
11QPR21014313
12Bristol City11002113
13Coventry21014403
14Cardiff21012203
15Rotherham21011103
16Stoke10100001
17Preston201123-11
18Middlesbrough201112-11
19Derby200214-30
20Barnsley200203-30
21Huddersfield200204-40
22Nottm Forest200204-40
23Wycombe200206-60
24Sheff Wed2110202-8
