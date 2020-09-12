Last updated on .From the section European Football

Diego Simeone has been Atletico manager since 2011

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Argentina midfielder, 50, has no symptoms but is now self-isolating at home.

Atletico returned from a training camp on Friday and Simeone's was the only positive result from subsequent testing.

The club are not involved in La Liga's opening fixtures this weekend and are due to start their season against Granada on 27 September.

Cases of coronavirus are rising in Spain with 12,183 positive tests being recorded in the last 24 hours, along with 48 deaths.