Judge me by my performances - Stokes

Anthony Stokes has left Livingston without playing a game little over three weeks after joining the club.

The striker signed a one-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club in August after leaving Persepolis in Iran.

But the 32-year-old has agreed to leave after "struggling to adapt to training" on Livingston's artificial pitch.

"It's not quite worked out in terms of the intense training schedule we had put in place," said head of football operations David Martindale.

"Of course, Anthony knew the surface we had in place but each player adapts to that differently and you can't know how your body will feel until you've played or trained on it frequently.

"We know it isn't for everyone and sadly, that's been the case for Anthony."

Stokes, who has been capped nine times for Republic of Ireland, has had an itinerant career in Greece, Iran and Turkey since the end of his third spell at Hibernian in 2018.

After arriving at Livingston, the former Falkirk and Celtic player said he wanted to be judged for his performances on the pitch and not "bit and pieces" off it.

However, after playing just 36 times in the past two-and-a-half years, he is searching for another club.

"It's been extremely frustrating for all of us, staff and player alike, that we can't seem to get the intense training needed into the player," Martindale added.

"To be fair to Anthony, he has noticed this himself and he approached us with the option to terminate."