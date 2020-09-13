Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ryan Christie scored for Scotland in the 1-1 draw with Israel earlier this month

Israel "do not expect a problem" fulfilling their European championship play-off with Scotland despite a national lockdown being put in place.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced new restrictions from Friday that will last at least three weeks.

But even though the measures will not lift until after the game at Hampden on 8 October, the Israelis are confident the tie will go ahead.

The winners will face either Norway or Serbia for a place at Euro 2021.

"We do not expect a problem to fly in a chartered plane for an international game, as the Ministry of Culture and Sports will follow the same process as in the case before," an Israeli FA spokesman told BBC Scotland.

On Sunday, president Netanyahu said new cases of Covid-19 in Israel, which has a population of about nine million, had risen to 4000 a day.

It is the second lockdown imposed in the country with schools and shopping centres to close as part of the measures.

Israel and Scotland met earlier this month in Glasgow, battling out a 1-1 Nations League draw, with the visiting squad including 10 players from clubs in Israel and 12 from overseas.