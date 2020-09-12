Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Michael Doughty started Swindon's Carabao Cup first-round defeat by Charlton on 5 September

Swindon Town midfielder Michael Doughty has left the club with immediate effect because of personal reasons.

The 27-year-old joined the Robins in the summer of 2018 and went on to score 15 goals in 70 appearances.

He played 36 times last season before the season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, with Swindon eventually winning promotion to League Two on points per game.

Doughty has previously played for QPR, Stevenage and Peterborough.

He also had two separate loan spells with Swindon in 2016, netting eight times in 37 games.