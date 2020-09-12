Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha "hopes a big club comes in and takes him from us", says boss Roy Hodgson.

Ivory Coast international Zaha, 27, scored the winner as Palace got their 2020-21 Premier League campaign off to a fine start against Southampton.

He was linked with moves to Everton and Arsenal in 2019, and Hodgson claimed in July the speculation had affected Zaha.

"He thinks it would be nice if a club did come in and pay that market price," said Hodgson after Saturday's 1-0 win.

With the 2020 summer transfer window not closing until October, speculation about Zaha's future is set to continue.

But ex-England boss Hodgson hopes the former Manchester United player stays at Selhurst Park.

"Wilf showed a lot of composure to take the chance. He made it look easy," he added.

"Let's see what transpires [transfer-wise], for me hopefully nothing.

"I'm enjoying working with Wilf and I'm expecting him to know that we can't let him go until someone comes in and wants to buy him.

"The fact is that every transfer window I've been involved in Wilf has made noises that he would like to play for a club that plays in the Champions League.

"But for anything to happen a club has got to come along and pay the market price.

"We're expecting him to accept the situation for what it is and keep playing his best football."