Last updated on

Gabriel, Callum Wilson and Robin Koch were all making their debuts for their new teams

After a quick turnaround and just a 48-day gap, the Premier League returned on Saturday.

The summer transfer window hasn't been quite as busy as normal yet, but there were still some new faces at new clubs on display.

With the transfer deadline not until 5 October there is still time for Premier League clubs to add to their squads.

But how have the new boys got on so far?

Gabriel (Arsenal)

Gabriel is the 10th player to score on his Premier League debut for Arsenal, and the first to do so in an away match since Thomas Vermaelen in August 2009

BBC Sport rating: 9/10

Your player rating: 7.96/10

After a shaky start, Brazilian centre-back Gabriel, 22, was excellent on his debut in English football - and his first game in six months - following a £23m move from Lille.

As well as scoring the second goal in a 3-0 win over Fulham, he had more touches of the ball and attempted and completed more passes than anybody else on the pitch.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "It was a big challenge for him today to come in. He hadn't played any football in the last six months and he had a terrific performance.

"Credit to him, he performed well, physically he felt really good and he was very happy to play."

Willian (Arsenal)

Willian is the first player to assist two goals on his Premier League debut for Arsenal since Ray Parlour in August 1992 against Liverpool.

BBC Sport rating: 9/10

Your player rating: 8.44/10

A Premier League stalwart, 32-year-old Brazilian winger Willian was making his Arsenal debut after a free transfer from Chelsea and instantly looked as if he has been in their team for years.

He had a hand in all three goals at Craven Cottage. His saved shot led to Alexandre Lacazette's first goal and then he picked out Gabriel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal's other goals. He also hit the post with a first-half free-kick.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "We knew that Willian was going to give us performances straight away.

"It's difficult at the moment to pick the right players up front because there is so much competition, but that's going to raise the level of the team."

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

BBC Sport rating: 5/10

Your player rating: 6.40/10

Despite being deemed not match fit enough to start, forward Eze, 22, came on in the closing stages when Crystal Palace were looking to kill the game off.

The £19.5m signing from QPR managed 15 touches in nine minutes but he was not on the pitch long enough to judge a forward talent Roy Hodgson believes will be a big hit.

Eberechi Eze (right) became the second Premier League player that has a palindrome for a last name - he joins Sheyi Ojo (eight matches for Liverpool) in this respect

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

BBC Sport rating: 6/10

Your player rating: 5.44/10

Having turned his loan from Tottenham into a permanent £12m move, Walker-Peters showed why he is such an exciting prospect.

The right-back pushed forward at every opportunity and created one chance and produced six tackles.

He was also at the centre of one of the game's biggest incidents when he was initially shown a red card for a challenge Tyrick Mitchell but it was rightly downgraded to a yellow after referee Jonathan Moss reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Robin Koch (Leeds)

BBC Sport rating: 4/10

Your player rating: 6.26/10

Germany defender Koch joined Leeds from Freiburg

Tough start for the Germany defender, especially in the first half when he handled for a penalty and then seemed to lose his bearings in the area as Virgil van Dijk escaped attentions to put Liverpool 2-1 up.

In Koch's defence, he will not face many sterner challenges than this Liverpool attack, augmented by the power of Van Dijk trying to get on the end of some magnificent deliveries.

The bonus will be that he has learned the harsh lesson and how unforgiving the Premier League is right away.

Rodrigo (Leeds)

BBC Sport rating: 3/10

Your player rating: 5.8/10

Rodrigo emerged for his debut after his £30m signing from Valencia in the 62nd minute - and his only serious contribution was the one that lost Leeds United this wonderful match.

There was absolutely no need for Rodrigo to make a challenge on Fabinho in such a dangerous position, let alone one that resulted in a reckless, obvious foul that was only going to lead to one outcome.

Rodrigo looked suitably shattered. He had ruined all of Leeds United's good work.

What do they say? The only way is up.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

BBC Sport rating: 9/10

Your player rating: 8.15/10

Wilson has scored eight goals in nine league games against West Ham, more than he has netted against any other side in his league career

Wilson appeared back to his best working in tandem with Andy Carroll at the apex of Newcastle's attack.

The 28-year-old England forward's pace caused West Ham problems all evening and he went close to scoring on three occasions before registering his first Premier League goal since 7 March.

Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle)

BBC Sport rating: 7/10

Your player rating: 7.38/10

After an inauspicious start, miscontrolling the first two passes into him, Hendrick, 28, slowly grew into the game.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder, had few opportunities to influence the game as an attacking force but then superbly popped up in the West Ham penalty area to seal Newcastle's victory with a fine finish late on.

Jamal Lewis (Newcastle)

BBC Sport rating: 7/10

Your player rating: 7.3/10

Lewis, 22, looked solid in defence and got forward at every opportunity, creating two first-half chances for Wilson with pinpoint crosses to the near post.

Providing an outlet on the left, the young full-back had the second most touches and covered the most ground of any Newcastle player.