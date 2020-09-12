Wrexham sign ex-Macclesfield defender Fiacre Kelleher
Wrexham have signed defender Fiacre Kelleher on a one-year deal for their National League campaign following his Macclesfield Town exit.
The Cork-born 24-year-old is a product of Celtic's academy.
He joined Macclesfield in 2019 having previously been on loan there from Oxford United.
"I know a lot of the lads here already, I've played with a lot of them so I know the calibre of the squad," said Kelleher.
"I'm finally getting back to playing football now, and I can get my head down and get back to what I enjoy doing."