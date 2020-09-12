Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Josh Lillis had a short spell on loan with non-league AFC Fylde last season

League Two newcomers Barrow have signed former Rochdale goalkeeper Josh Lillis as a player-coach.

The 33-year-old had been with Rochdale since 2012, following previous loan spells with Dale, before being released in the summer.

He will compete with Joel Dixon for the first-team goalkeeping spot.

Barrow, who won the National League last season, will begin their League Two campaign under new boss David Dunn against Stevenage on Saturday.

