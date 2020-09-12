Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Daniel Csoka (left) appeared for Wolves in two EFL Trophy fixtures last season

AFC Wimbledon have signed versatile ex-Wolves defender Daniel Csoka after a trial with the League One club.

The 20-year-old Hungarian, who did not make a senior appearance for Wolves, could feature in Saturday's league opener against Northampton.

"I keep making the point about having players who can play in different positions," said manager Glyn Hodges.

"He can play as a left-sided centre-half, but also as a left wing-back, and he has played in midfield."

He added: "League One will definitely be different for him to the Premier League 2, but we will work with him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.