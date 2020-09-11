Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, St Mirren, Rangers, St Johnstone
Hibernian manager Jack Ross says his ambition is to one day manage Scotland. (Scotsman)
St Mirren hope to tie up a loan deal for former-Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal in time for the game with Hibernian, with all three stoppers at the club ruled out (Sun)
Rangers are considering a move for Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson. (Herald)
The Ibrox club have been told it will take a significant multi-million pound offer to prize Daniel Johnson away from Preston. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is confident the SPFL season will be played to a conclusion despite the threat of a second coronavirus wave. (Courier)
Arsenal have been approached to loan out their Emirates Stadium for the final rugby Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland next month. (Daily Mail - print edition)