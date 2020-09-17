Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite suffered an ankle injury against Salford City on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Everton face a selection problem at centre back with Jarrad Branthwaite sustaining an ankle injury in the Carabao Cup win over Salford City.

The 18-year-old looks set to join Mason Holgate, who has a toe injury, on the sidelines.

West Brom, like Everton, made 10 changes for their midweek cup win over Harrogate Town.

New signing Branislav Ivanovic was not among those involved on Wednesday but he could feature against the Toffees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have only lost one of the past 11 league meetings, winning five and drawing five.

West Brom's recent top-flight away record against Everton is poor, with two wins from 19 visits.

However, Albion have kept eight Premier League clean sheets against Everton - their joint-best record against any side.

Everton

Everton could begin a Premier League season with consecutive victories for the first time since 2012-13.

They are vying to go unbeaten in their first two league matches for a ninth consecutive season.

Everton have won their opening Premier League home match for each of the past three years.

The Toffees failed to win any of their three home league matches against promoted sides last season, drawing one and losing two.

Carlo Ancelotti has never lost a Premier League fixture to newly-promoted opposition, winning 11 and drawing four.

Only Chris Wood (14) and Harry Kane (12) have scored more Premier League headers since the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign than Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 11.

West Bromwich Albion