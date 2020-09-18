Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alexander Lacazette scored the first goal of the 2020-21 Premier League season in last week's 3-0 win at Fulham, which moved him to within a goal of 50 for the club

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has been passed fit following neck spasms, while Mesut Ozil is under consideration after being left out last weekend against Fulham.

Defenders Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis and Pablo Mari are among the absentees.

West Ham captain Mark Noble missed training on Friday with a toe injury and is being monitored.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is a doubt to face his former club because of an ankle problem.

Record signing Sebastian Haller scored twice in the EFL Cup midweek and could be recalled.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have been top of the league all week, which does not mean very much after only one game apart from the confidence you get from knowing you have made a really good start. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's new contract will help build their belief too.

West Ham, on the other hand, were wishy-washy in their defeat by Newcastle and they always seem to be fighting fires off the pitch.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won 10 of their past 11 home games against West Ham in all competitions.

The Hammers have lost 31 Premier League matches versus Arsenal, more than against any other opponent.

Five of West Ham's eight Premier League wins in this fixture came away.

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten in nine home league games this calendar year (W7, D2), scoring 21 goals and conceding seven.

The Gunners have won only three of their past nine season-opening home league games (D1, L5).

They have won their opening two league fixtures only once in the last 10 campaigns.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals in six Arsenal appearances in all competitions, including each of the past four games.

However, Aubameyang has scored just one league goal in five matches against the Hammers.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta scored 27 goals in 174 Premier League appearances for Everton, all under David Moyes.

West Ham United