PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Accrington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Charlton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Hull
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Ipswich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Lincoln City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|7
|Fleetwood
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Plymouth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|Wimbledon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Northampton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Doncaster
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|MK Dons
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|Portsmouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Shrewsbury
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Burton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|18
|Blackpool
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|19
|Rochdale
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|20
|Crewe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|21
|Gillingham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|22
|Oxford Utd
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|23
|Peterborough
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|24
|Wigan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0