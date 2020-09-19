League One
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Last updated on .

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon11003123
2Accrington11002023
3Charlton11002023
4Hull11002023
5Ipswich11002023
6Lincoln City11002023
7Fleetwood11002113
8Plymouth11001013
9Wimbledon10102201
10Northampton10102201
11Bristol Rovers10101101
12Doncaster10101101
13MK Dons10101101
14Sunderland10101101
15Portsmouth10100001
16Shrewsbury10100001
17Burton100112-10
18Blackpool100101-10
19Rochdale100113-20
20Crewe100102-20
21Gillingham100102-20
22Oxford Utd100102-20
23Peterborough100102-20
24Wigan100102-20
View full League One table

