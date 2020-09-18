Nottm ForestNottingham Forest12:30CardiffCardiff City
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 30Samba
- 16Jenkinson
- 3Figueiredo
- 4Worrall
- 5Ribeiro
- 22Yates
- 8Colback
- 23Lolley
- 15Freeman
- 11Ameobi
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 19Guerrero
- 20Dawson
- 27Darikwa
- 33Taylor
- 40Johnson
- 48Mighten
Cardiff
- 12Smithies
- 2Osei-Tutu
- 4Morrison
- 16Nelson
- 3Bennett
- 7Bacuna
- 21Pack
- 27Ojo
- 8Ralls
- 33Hoilett
- 10Moore
Substitutes
- 6Vaulks
- 9Glatzel
- 13Paterson
- 17Tomlin
- 20Whyte
- 22Bamba
- 25Day
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match report to follow.