Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest12:30CardiffCardiff City
Venue: The City Ground, England

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

  • 30Samba
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 4Worrall
  • 5Ribeiro
  • 22Yates
  • 8Colback
  • 23Lolley
  • 15Freeman
  • 11Ameobi
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 19Guerrero
  • 20Dawson
  • 27Darikwa
  • 33Taylor
  • 40Johnson
  • 48Mighten

Cardiff

  • 12Smithies
  • 2Osei-Tutu
  • 4Morrison
  • 16Nelson
  • 3Bennett
  • 7Bacuna
  • 21Pack
  • 27Ojo
  • 8Ralls
  • 33Hoilett
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 6Vaulks
  • 9Glatzel
  • 13Paterson
  • 17Tomlin
  • 20Whyte
  • 22Bamba
  • 25Day
Referee:
James Linington

Match report to follow.

Top Stories