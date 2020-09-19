Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Ewood Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading11002023
2QPR21014313
3Bournemouth11003213
4Bristol City11002113
5Birmingham11001013
6Luton11001013
7Norwich11001013
8Rotherham11001013
9Swansea11001013
10Watford11001013
11Coventry21014403
12Cardiff21012203
13Millwall10100001
14Stoke10100001
15Blackburn100123-10
16Barnsley100101-10
17Brentford100101-10
18Huddersfield100101-10
19Middlesbrough100101-10
20Preston100101-10
21Wycombe100101-10
22Derby100102-20
23Nottm Forest200204-40
24Sheff Wed1100202-9
