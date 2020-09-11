Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alex Morgan won the silver boot at the Women's World Cup last year after scoring six goals and assisting three others at the tournament

United States forward Alex Morgan is poised to join Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur on a short-term deal until the end of December.

The 31-year-old, who has helped the USA win back-to-back world titles, gave birth to her daughter on 7 May.

She will become the fifth member of last summer's World Cup-winning squad to join a WSL side this summer.

Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have already sealed moves to England.

Midfielders Mewis and Lavelle have joined Manchester City, while Manchester United have signed forwards Heath and Press.

