Naby Sarr: Huddersfield Town sign former Charlton Athletic defender

Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Naby Sarr in action for Charlton
Naby Sarr first moved to English football in July 2015

Huddersfield Town have signed central defender Naby Sarr on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old arrives as a free agent having left Charlton at the end of his contract earlier in the summer.

Sarr, who previously played for Sporting CP and Lyon before moving to south-east London, played made 117 appearance in five seasons the Addicks.

"He's got great background and pedigree as a footballer," said Huddersfield Town's head of football operations Leigh Bromby.

"Free agents with good Championship experience in their mid to late 20s are a rare commodity. In addition, left-sided centre backs who fit that criteria are even rarer."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC